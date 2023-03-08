Hibernian v Rangers: Team news

Hibs could welcome Harry McKirdy back into their squad after injury, but Joe Newell (hamstring), Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Rocky Bushiri (ankle) and Kyle Magennis (muscle) remain sidelined. Aiden McGeady (hamstring) and Martin Boyle (knee) are out for the season.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has no fresh injury worries. Ridvan Yilmaz is fit again after recovering from a hamstring problem and Rabbi Matondo (knee) has returned to training. Kemar Roofe (calf), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.