Bournemouth sign Sinisterra on loan as Anthony joins Leeds

Bournemouth have signed winger Luis Sinisterra on a season-long loan from Leeds United as part of a deal which also sees Jaidon Anthony join the Whites for the remainder of the campaign.

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "We’re delighted to bring Luis to the club and I have no doubt that he’ll be a superb addition to our squad.

"He’s a player that has already experienced Premier League football and has featured at the top level in Europe too, so we’re really looking forward to having him with us."

Anthony is Leeds' ninth and final arrival of the summer transfer window.

