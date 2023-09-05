In the latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast from BBC Radio Manchester, Gaz Drinkwater and Joe McGrath share some very strong feelings after United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

It was a heated discussion in the studio, with Gaz saying it was the "worst way to lose a game".

He said: "You score a winner in the 89th minute, it's ruled out by VAR after the celebrations by the most minuscule of margins - some would argue it was even onside.

"Then you concede five minutes later, who even cares about the third goal because you put everyone forward anyway. I'd rather lose 3-1 than 2-1 in a way.

"I'm lost for words. After a loss it's hard to start with positivity, but we didn't play bad, Arsenal are a very good team."

Joe was quick to respond to that final statement with his thoughts, saying: "Arsenal have no hope of winning the Premier League this year. They look worse than they did last year, they're easily beaten."

Drinkwater continued: "They're still better than us. Manchester United in the big year of 2023 have Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans as a centre-back partnership against a team that was second in the league. It's a disgrace."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds