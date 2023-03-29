Leicester City's model of selling an asset every season to fund a squad rebuild has only one obvious option, says former winger Matt Piper.

The Foxes have sold Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana in recent years and, with eight players out of contract in June, the club is in dire need of money to rejuvenate their player pool.

Sadly, believes Piper, selling talismanic England midfielder James Maddison is the only way to achieve that.

"Unfortunately, he's our main man and best player," Piper told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"He's outstanding, a joy to watch. It always pains me to say it, but he's the only one who can bring in funds for the rebuild."

Maddison was touted for a move to Newcastle United in January and the Magpies, along with other Premier League rivals, are likely to circle once again in the summer.

Leicester are noted for their hardball stance over transfer valuations, but Piper has noted two issues that could drive Maddison's price down.

"First, his injury record," he said. "And then there's only a year left on his contract. If a top team made assurances they'd take him on a free in summer 2024, I think he could stay.

"That would be great in the short term, but not good for us overall. Having said that, I think he will go for £60m in the summer."

Listen to the full discussion about Leicester's summer on BBC Sounds