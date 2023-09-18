We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Here are some of your comments:

Bournemouth fans

Ken: I thought the Cherries played well, yes they need a more cutting edge in front of goal, but you can't fault their work rate. They are a new team, with a new manager and it is showing signs of improvement. The bigger clubs will know they've been in a game against us and will need to up their game to beat us.

Drew: Although we remain winless, the same five fixtures were all lost last year. Three points from them is an improvement. Chelsea will also feel hard done by, however that normally means the draw was fair. I feel we will see the real Bournemouth when we play teams in 'our league'.

Jonathan: A fairly solid performance. Great defensively, which is a boost. Kerkez and Aarons had great games at full backs. Dominated the last 20 minutes, and for all the expectations for Chelsea, I thought we were unfortunate not to nick three points. Considering our first five opponents and our injury issues, it's been a positive start to the season.

David: Watching from Costa Rica I can only say that the performance was highly encouraging. A solid defence is how you stay in this division if you are a small club. Solanke could have nicked it a couple of times. Roll on October and slightly easier fixtures.

Chelsea fans

Tim: The team is just a bottom table bunch. The coach is out of ideas, looks on with out a slightest solution. Most players are overrated. The system playing seems like it's thought of about 10 minutes before the game. Players are individualistic, carry the ball all over without a purpose. Hanging on to players like Sterling and flops like Enzo expect that.

Chris: I know we have a lot of players injured at the moment, but I'm just not seeing any progress. It looks like our midfielders are too scared to shoot and end up passing it again. The reason why players like Lampard and Hazard scored goals, was because they weren't afraid to shoot when the ball dropped to them around the edge of the box.

Gary: Pathetic, I never rated Pochettino and thought his appointment was a big mistake, I've yet to see anything to make me change my opinion. It's pointless spending big money in the transfer market when your manager cannot get them to perform. A big club like Chelsea require a proven manager at the highest level. Pochettino is mediocre at best.

Jarvis: It's getting embarrassing now. Chelsea should be beating these so-called lower-placed teams. The team actually looked better with some nice link-up plays, however it goes to show that 'we' need an out and out striker. Buy Toney in January.