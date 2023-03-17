Rangers could have signed Napoli star - gossip

Rangers could have signed Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before his move to the Serie A leaders. (Scottish Sun), external

Michael Beale says the pressure at Ibrox is "what I signed up for" as Rangers manager. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers could be without midfielder Nicolas Raskin for Saturday's trip to Motherwell after the midfielder picked up a quad issue in last Sunday's Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers. (Glasgow Times), external

Read all of Friday's Scottish Gossip here.