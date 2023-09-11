Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Our Burnley fan isn't hitting the panic button yet, despite Vincent Kompany's side taking no points from their opening three games.

Tottenham and Aston Villa were undoubtedly running hot when they arrived in east Lancashire, while a game against Manchester City is, well, a game against Manchester City.

Conceding 11 goals from an expected goals against of seven is a tough one to take, but otherwise it is hard to argue with three defeats out of three.

Last season, Burnley bossed the Championship with an average of 64% possession. That is very hard to replicate in the Premier League (46% so far), although they were dominant against Villa in terms of keeping the ball. It was just Unai Emery’s side were devastating in transition.

The Clarets have had the fewest shots in the Premier League after the opening month (31), albeit having played one game fewer than most of their rivals.

However, this is not always indicative, given fourth-placed West Ham United are in the bottom six for total shots – they have just been very clinical with their opportunities.

Burnley are also bottom of the Premier League for passes into the final third, but again, that can partly be explained by the quality of opponent faced, rather than anything particularly wrong with boss Vincent Kompany’s approach.

On the eve of the season, we asked BBC Radio Lancashire’s Andy Bayes how Burnley would deal with it if they went through a rough patch - and he was adamant Kompany would find the answers.

Tricky trips to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, with Manchester United and Chelsea to come, suggest it is not going to get any easier.