Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

Tottenham have lost their shooting boots at just the wrong time to concede the initiative to Arsenal in the battle to qualify for the Champions League.

After netting 25 goals in seven Premier League games, Spurs have now failed to register a shot on target in successive matches after a scrappy goalless draw at Brentford followed last week’s home defeat by Brighton.

They can perhaps count themselves fortunate to have even claimed a point in west London, with Bees striker Ivan Toney hitting the woodwork in each half, while Pontus Jansson's header was cleared off the line by Harry Kane in the second period.

Despite that frustration Brentford were the happier of the teams at full-time, with the draw moving them on to 40 points and banishing any lingering doubts of relegation.

The day, though, belonged to Christian Eriksen, who was playing against his former club for the first time as he continues his remarkable return to English football following his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

The Denmark midfielder hugged several of his former team-mates in the tunnel before kick-off and was given a rousing reception by the visiting supporters as he went to take an early corner in front of them. The hugs resumed at full-time, before he left the pitch to a standing ovation from all four sides of the ground.