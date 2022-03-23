Brighton talking point: Where will Potter's side finish?

Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

When Brighton hit 33 points at the start of February, a club record top-flight haul looked a formality. Six consecutive defeats has plunged all that into doubt, and we will enter April still on 33. With a devilish final nine games to come, I reckon 40 is the best we can hope for – two short of breaking that previous best.

In terms of finishing position, that will probably see us into 14th – our best since promotion, but still below the 13th achieved in 1981-82. In the context of the Albion’s time in the Premier League, that would be small progress. In the context of the overall season and where we were even two months ago, some will see it as disappointing.

Most Brighton fans would nominate a home win as the thing they would most like to see in the final few months. I hold less lofty dreams and aspirations – just give me a goal from open play at the Amex, please.

We have scored just 10 times at home all season. Six of those have come from corners, free-kicks and penalties - leaving four from open play. At a cost of £650 for a West Stand Upper season ticket, that works out at £162.50 per goal from open play so far in 2021-22.

As for a fourth home victory, well that would feel like turning up to a blind date and seeing Jennifer Lawrence sitting on the opposite side of the table. £216.66 per Amex win for season ticket-holders so far, for anyone interested in the maths.

Where do you think Brighton will finish? And has this season been a disappointment? Have your say