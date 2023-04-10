Makelele and Kante make top 10 greatest French Premier League players list
- Published
In the latest instalment of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been choosing the greatest French Premier League players.
Claude Makelele
Clubs: Chelsea (2003-2008)
Premier League record: 144 appearances, 2 goals, 4 assists
Think great holding midfielders and one of the first names on many people's minds will be Claude Makelele.
He joined the Blues from Real Madrid in the summer of 2003 in the first wave of signings of the Roman Abramovic era and the fee of £16.8m proved a snip as Makelele went on to be a hugely crucial cog in the Blues machine over the next few years.
Overall, he helped Chelsea to win two league titles, one FA Cup and two League Cup trophies, with the Frenchman an ever present.
N'Golo Kante
Clubs: Leicester (2015-16), Chelsea (2016-present)
Premier League record: 222 appearances, 12 goals, 16 assists
Little was known about N'Golo Kante when he arrived at Leicester from Caen in 2015 for a very modest fee of around £5.6m but his impact was immediate as he played a key role in a fairytale title-winning campaign that year.
His domination of midfield for the Foxes convinced Chelsea to pay £32m for him the following season and he once again had the same impact, helping the Blues to win the title and being named PFA Player of the Year as well.
One of the best central midfielders of his generation, Kante has also added Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup winners medals to his collection.
Nicolas Anelka
Clubs: Arsenal (1996-98), Liverpool (2001-02), Man City (2002-05), Bolton (2006-08), Chelsea (2007-12), West Brom (2013-14)
Premier League record: 364 appearances, 125 goals, 48 assists
Nicolas Anelka joined Arsenal in 1996 as a 17-year-old from Paris St-Germain for £500,000 but took no time at all to make an impression in the Premier League and to this day he remains the fourth highest scoring teenager in the league's history with 19 goals.
Anelka left the Premier League for Real Madrid in 1999 but would later return to England with Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton and then Chelsea, where he finished as the top scorer in the league in 2008-09 and, alongside Didier Drogba, powered the Blues to the Premier League title in 2009-10.
