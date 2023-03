The Edinburgh derby at Easter Road on Saturday, 15 April has been brought forward from 15:00 BST to a 12:30 kick-off.

It was a change called for by both sides, according to Hibs and the SPFL, while Hearts say it "was at the request of the home club".

The earlier start to the final meeting of the sides before the Premiership split will allow Hibs to show the game on pay-per-view TV.