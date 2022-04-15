West Ham's comprehensive victory at Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals was "a real statement performance" that makes them favourites to win the competition, according to former Everton midfielder Leon Osman.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Osman was fulsome in praising the entire squad for a famous victory against a European heavyweight.

"That is a performance the whole of Europe will now be taking a look at," he said.

"It's the type that puts you on the map. Players will want to come and join West Ham in the summer because it's clearly a team that is building and progressing.

"That was a huge statement of intent."

The Hammers will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals, with the winners of that tie lined up to play Rangers or RB Leipzig in the Europa League final, and Osman thinks this will offer a new type of challenge for David Moyes' side.

"They've got a different issue now," he said. "Up to this point it's been all about enjoying the adventure and seeing how far they could go.

"With Barcelona going out, suddenly the competition has opened up.

"It's a serious trophy that they could actually win and potentially you could call them favourites."

