Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer at Anfield

Manchester United have suffered heavy defeats at Liverpool in the past but it is hard to recall anything as bad as this.

Liverpool were outstanding but United shamed the club shirt with their lack of heart, fight, desire and willingness to do even the basics that might have earned them a result.

There is no shame in being well beaten by a brilliant Liverpool team - but there is no excuse for the manner in which United completely capitulated.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick seemed resigned to the fact this dysfunctional group of players will give him nothing, while they seem to have decided they will wait for Erik ten Hag’s arrival before delivering anything approaching what this club should expect.

The fact United still had - and still have - a chance of making the top four is truly remarkable given the mediocrity of their current squad. This disgraceful performance did not help those ambitions and underlined the size of the task awaiting Ten Hag.