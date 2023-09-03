St Johnstone 2-2 Dundee: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Max Kucheriavyi's late goal denied Dundee victory over St Johnstone

Here's what you had to say:

Kevin: Unfortunately it looks like not bringing in another striker is going to be our undoing. Once Bakayoko went off we missed his physicality. Rudden will run and run, but unfortunately is not up to Premiership standard. However, that game should have been out of sight - feels like a defeat.

Mark: That late collapse is on the manager, strolling it until he took off Boateng and Robertson. We then lost the midfield and invited them on to us.

Anon: Played really well first half and dominated most of the second. The substitutions and change of tactics and shape at the same time gave St Johnstone impetus to come at us, and they certainly did. Can’t fault any player, but Tony Doc, you got to hold your hands up on this one.

Rod: We were the better side for 75 minutes and watching the Saturday games, we were the most entertaining team in the league. The team will learn from these early games and the break will give us a chance to get the new players fit and for everyone to gel. For Dundee fans this is never a derby but it is understandable that a rural team needs a rival.