S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

After a run of four consecutive league defeats, Saturday's win at Everton was much needed. Yes, we might not be fighting relegation and we're unlikely to make it into Europe, but a big losing run would have really taken the gloss off and undermined what's already been achieved.

I think Marco Silva deserves big credit. Carlos Vinicius was struggling to impose himself up front deputising for Aleksandar Mitrovic, and it was clear after West Ham that something needed to change.

Therefore he put forgotten man Dan James up front and it worked a treat. Dan has had some very poor performances this season, but his pace up top frightened the Everton backline, and allowed Fulham's wingers and midfielders to have much more time and space than in recent weeks.

I also think a win was something the fans needed too.

Not just because of the dispiriting run of results, but also because of the news last week that Fulham's season ticket prices have gone up by a minimum of 18%.

Some of the tickets in the re-built Riverside Stand are an eye-watering £3000, with no hospitality included.

This move has incensed many fans, who are increasingly feeling more and more priced out of the club they love.

The Fulham Supporters' Trust has written an open letter to owner Shahid Khan asking him to reconsider these prices.

I really hope he does, because alienating a significant portion of your core fanbase is rarely a sensible long-term move.