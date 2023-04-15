Hibs 1-0 Hearts: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Hibs and Hearts came into this game in dreadful form, both desperate for a result to breathe life into campaigns that threatened to end with a whimper, and it was the home side who rose to the occasion.

It has been the Tynecastle club whose woes have been highlighted of late, after they lost their grip on third place and Robbie Neilson was sacked, but Hibs too have had their struggles.

Coming into today, they had lost their last four in the league, shipping 12 goals in the process, and not for the first time this season, Lee Johnson was under serious pressure to deliver.

The return of Paul Hanlon added some much-needed experience and calm at the heart of the home defence, as they earned their first clean sheet since February, and Hibs posed a constant threat at the other end.

If Kevin Nisbet stays fit, and Elie Youan's end product improves, Hibs could yet overtake their Edinburgh rivals by season's end.