A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Season rating: 7/10. Finishing 11th was likely fair, even if the journey getting there was undulating and stressful in parts. Joy returned to the performances and the highs of watching Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise perform for the last 10 matches will be memorable.

Best player: Those outside the Palace bubble may not appreciate how good Marc Guehi is. He is incredibly consistent and able to deal with attacking threats with cold-blooded ease. In terms of natural talent, he could be the most gifted central defender the club has ever had, with room to develop. Top Premier League teams would be foolish not to pursue him this summer, much as Chelsea were to let him go in the first place.

Happy with your manager? The second coming of Roy Hodgson has been an unmitigated success. The upturn in player performances has left the club in a much stronger position regarding transfer value, let alone the final points tally. With dwindling managerial options for a long-term appointment, the ball is likely in Roy's court should he wish to continue for another year.

What needs to improve next season? As with most summers, squad depth. Take nothing away from the performance of Jordan Ayew on Sunday, for example, but the team had no viable winger to bring on from a nine-player bench should they need to make a change. We are often two injuries away from a crisis, while teams wishing to compete for top-half contention aren't hamstrung in this fashion. The soon-to-be-announced signing of Jefferson Lerma is the first step in reallocating old or expiring contracts.

Best performance? The 5-1 second-half demolition of Leeds United at Elland Road - Hodgson's second game back in charge, without the late drama of his first against Leicester City. There may have been harder-fought matches against better opposition, but symbolically it elevated the team from the relegation battle with eight games to go.

Ideal signing: Recency bias be damned, but with the weekend focus on the Championship play-off final, Coventry City's forward Viktor Gyokeres has to be a player getting Premier League attention this summer. His form may have lifted his price outside of Palace's limited budget. Still, stylistically he could be what the team needs leading the line - a clean striker with either foot, able to deal with physicality.

Any other business: Ideally some resolution with the ownership. Two of the club's American owners have openly pursued another Premier League club. Meanwhile, chairman Steve Parish and investor/shareholder John Textor appear to be pointing in different directions.

There is 'capital' built up in several players who, ideally, the club would not need to sell this summer. Investment is necessary to maintain the current momentum, knowing future sales would offset it in terms of Financial Fair Play. The question is whether there is a willingness to fund that in the short term.