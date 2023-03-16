Antonio Conte says Hugo Lloris will still be his number-one goalkeeper when he returns from injury despite the current form of Fraser Forster.

In February the Spurs captain was ruled out for between six and eight weeks with a knee injury, with summer signing Forster - who joined from Southampton - taking over the duties.

The 34-year-old has kept two clean sheets in five Premier League games.

"For sure Fraser is playing very well. He's showing to be a reliable player. He's showing to be a really good guy," said Conte.

"I remembered him well from in the Champions League when we played Celtic with Juventus. He impressed me and the way to be a keeper.

"At the same time, he's a really good person, a positive person for this dressing room. I think it was a fantastic signing for the club and he's showing he deserves credit.

"For sure Hugo is our keeper but before to come back he has to stay well. We won't force the situation because Fraser deserves credit. We are really happy with Fraser but when Hugo will be ready he is our first choice."