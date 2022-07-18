Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira believes Manchester United are already showing greenshoots of recovery under new boss Erik ten Hag, as he prepares to pit his wits against the Dutchman in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Palace beat a fragile Manchester United on the final day of the 2021-22 season back in May as Ralf Rangnick's underwhelming tenure as head coach came to an end.

But after watching United thrash Liverpool and then beat Melbourne Victory in their pre-season friendlies last week, Vieira thinks Ten Hag is having an impact.

"When you look at the first game they played against Liverpool and the game they played against Melbourne, it looks like the new manager has started to implement the way that the team wants to play," he told Palace's official website, external.

"But you just need to look at the individual talent they have in that team and I think that this year they will be there trying to get a spot for the Champions League or to win the title."