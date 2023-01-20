As Jurgen Klopp gears up for his 1,000th game as a manager, we take a look at the players who have appeared most under his control for Liverpool.

He has always known his best Liverpool team and there is no surprise to see the usual suspects lining up for the Reds. Roberto Firmino is actually his most-picked player across his whole managerial career, making 341 appearances under Klopp.

James Milner is second with 301, although only 189 of those have been from the start.

His top goalscorer is Mohamed Salah with 173 and the Egyptian also has the best goals-per-minute ratio of 133. Robert Lewandowski is second, with a goal every 139 minutes under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.

The only problem position for Klopp at Liverpool has been a centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk. Joel Matip has been the most common (180 appearances) but Fabinho squeaks into the team having featured more times overall (197) under the boss.