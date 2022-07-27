Kevin Mbabu has "high goals" with new club Fulham following his arrival from Wolfsburg.

The Switzerland right-back joined the London side on a three-year deal and is hoping he can help the club solidify its place in the Premier League.

"The club is ambitious and this is my personality - I have high goals and I hope we can achieve them together with the club," he said.

"The challenge is to stay in the Premier League, that is the main goal and I think we have the tools for it. The team is good, some nice signings so I am very positive and optimistic with what we can achieve this season.

"The first step is to stay stable in the league and then why not to aim for the top 10 and maybe more?"

Fulham's new arrival will not be unfamiliar with the Premier League having previously spent four years with Newcastle United.

"Newcastle was a great experience," he added."

"I think I made a few mistakes and I left England as a kid. I am back today as a man and to prove to the Premier League that I am a great player and with Fulham we can achieve great things."