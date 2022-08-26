Heart of Midlothian will face Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir and RFS in Europa Conference League Group A.

Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina, the most well known of Hearts' opponents, were seventh in Italy's Serie A last season. So far this term, the Florence side have won one and drawn one of their domestic fixtures and overcame play-off opponents Twente to reach the Conference League group stage, beating the Dutch side 2-1 on aggregate.

Basaksehir, managed by former Turkey, Inter Milan and Newcastle midfielder Emre Belozoglu, finished fourth in Turkey's Super Lig and are unbeaten after three league games, winning two. They beat Israel's Maccabi Netanya, Iceland's Breidablik and Belgians Royal Antwerp in Conference qualifying.

Riga-based RFS, won their first domestic title in 2021 and are third in Virsliga after 25 games of the 2022 campaign. Viktors Morozs' team defeated Maltese side Hibernians before edging Northern Ireland champions Linfield on penalties in the play-off round.

The Group A fixtures will take place on 8 and 15 September, 6, 13 and 27 October and 3 November.