Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho starred for Argentina Under-20s in the Maurice Revello Tournament and picked up two awards in recognition of his performances.

The 17-year-old scored four goals in four games to be named Revelation of the Tournament, while his free-kick against France was judged to be the competition's best goal.

Garnacho was instrumental in United's FA Youth Cup victory last season and will hope his summer showing will have caught the eye of new boss Erik ten Hag.