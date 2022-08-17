There's still two weeks left of the summer transfer window, so with that in mind, we asked you where in the team still needs strengthening and who Eddie Howe should be targeting.

Here are some of your comments:

Chris: We desperately need some new faces in the attacking area. I’d be happy with a striker and a winger but they have to improve the side not just be as back up. We lack creativity in the final third and it showed in the Brighton game. I have full faith in the Newcastle management and hierarchy to do what’s best for the club, which is a refreshing change.

Andrew: Ronaldo is available... only joking! How about spending our full budget on someone like Alexander Isak? He can play wide, but also play centrally when Wilson is injured. Or there's Rashford who needs a clean break.

Jay: We need a striker or two, we can’t rely on Wilson and Wood to score goals. We also need one or two creative midfielders who have that creative spark to score goals. I feel we are lacking in midfield. Saint-Maximin and Almiron aren't good enough, they just can’t perform week in week out.

Steve: We're going in the right direction and not giving in to ridiculous demands from greedy individuals, agents or clubs. Instead we have a nice cautious approach within the bounds of financial fair play.