Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta deserves credit for sticking to his principles and making big decisions that have paid off, says Micah Richards.

The former England defender believes the Spaniard has got things right in the long run, which is why his side are flying high this season.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "We need to give Arteta some big credit here - not just because Arsenal are top of the league, but because of the way they are playing.

"If we remember last season against Spurs, the game was 3-0. The Arsenal players were emotionally attached to the game maybe a little too much. They were caring more about the rivalry rather than the performance.

"But if you look at the performance the other day from Arsenal and how they set up tactically to stop Spurs’ wing-backs from getting wide, they forced them back.

"Gabriel Jesus was missing chances before he got injured - he went on a run of not scoring. Eddie Nketiah doesn’t need to replace the goals if the rest of the team are contributing.

"This has all come from Arteta making big, strong decisions at times. We were questioning whether he should get rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It could have derailed them - they didn’t get into the Champions League and people were saying it was a bad decision.

"But in the end - in the long term - Arteta has done an extremely good job of believing and sticking to his principles."

