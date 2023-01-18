What do Arsenal need to do before the window shuts?

We asked for your opinions on what business Arsenal need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Probal: They need a defensive midfielder given Thomas Partey's recurring injuries.

Will: We need backup players in the midfield and up front.

Alexander: Eddie Nketiah is performing above expectations but I don't think Arsenal are well enough off with only one striker. Arteta is reluctant to try Martinelli up top with Smith Rowe on the side. Or was this the intention behind the Mudryk transfer? We need to bring someone in. My vote? Ivan Toney. His form is hotter than the sun.

Buzz: Another CDM but a future prospect that can add value in the next couple of seasons.

Ziyad: Arsenal need an attacking winger to compete with Saka and Martinelli. Nketiah has done well so far and needs to be encouraged.

Matthew: We need a midfielder, can't bank on Partey and Xhaka playing every game and Lokonga and Elneny are too much of a drop off. Locatelli, Douglas Luiz or Ruben Neves would be my choice. A backup winger would also help - Zaha only has six months left on his contract so could get him for cheap.