Nottingham Forest will need reinforcements for their Premier League survival push if Saturday's result at Blackpool is anything to go by, according to former Seasiders and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam.

Boss Steve Cooper made 11 changes but saw his side miss a hatful of chances and slump to a 4-1 defeat.

Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast the game is evidence of the need for more recruitment this month.

"Forest went for 11 changes and it backfired," he said. "If you come to a place like this and don't take your chances, that's what can happen.

"But, the long-term thing for Cooper is to stay in the Premier League and he'll be looking at this group of players and thinking about reinforcements."

BBC Radio 5 Live's senior football reporter Ian Dennis was also at Bloomfield Road, but said this result may be "a blessing in disguise".

"Their priority has to be survival," he said. "They have picked up of late in the Premier League, have a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Wolves this week and three vital games in the league.

"Not having a fourth-round tie to worry about might be a good thing."

