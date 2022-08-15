Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

There are some important points to make regarding the process after it was revealed the FA will investigate Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel following Sunday's post-match comments about referee Anthony Taylor.

The red cards received by Tuchel and Antonio Conte following the touchline skirmish do not trigger automatic suspensions.

The process now will be as follows: The FA will review footage and look at the referee's match report. They they will decide whether and who to charge. There is a right to reply, which will delay the process and finally, it will go to a commission.

It is virtually impossible to imagine this is going to be done in the space of a week, meaning Tuchel and Conte are almost certain to be on the touchline for next weekend’s games.