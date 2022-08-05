Tuchel on expectations, Cucurella and Aubameyang

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game with Everton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Tuchel is not setting public expectations for Chelsea’s season: “I don’t want to lower our ambitions but at the same time I don’t want to put too much pressure on. We are still a team in transition. We are well aware of the quality of others – we need to be humble and give the best version of ourselves.”

  • He is hopeful of sealing the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton on Friday: “It’s in process. He is young, hungry, mobile and very intelligent. He can play in several positions in our team and that’s why we hope it goes through.”

  • On links with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored 79 goals under Tuchel for Dortmund: “I would be interested in the 79 goals! I’m not going to speak about individual players.”

  • He admitted it has been a “challenging” pre-season: “We have had a delay with our business because of the sanctions. I’ve spent a lot of time with our new owners aligning our thoughts. It’s been challenging and demanding time-wise – there are only 24 hours in my day, just like in yours.”

  • On opponents Everton: “We know what’s coming and we’ll be ready. We played them late last season and we lost – we remember very well. We have nothing but respect for Frank [Lampard] and his team but it will be very competitive. We do not like to lose twice.”

