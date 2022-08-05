Tuchel is not setting public expectations for Chelsea’s season: “I don’t want to lower our ambitions but at the same time I don’t want to put too much pressure on. We are still a team in transition. We are well aware of the quality of others – we need to be humble and give the best version of ourselves.”

He is hopeful of sealing the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton on Friday: “It’s in process. He is young, hungry, mobile and very intelligent. He can play in several positions in our team and that’s why we hope it goes through.”

On links with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored 79 goals under Tuchel for Dortmund: “I would be interested in the 79 goals! I’m not going to speak about individual players.”

He admitted it has been a “challenging” pre-season: “We have had a delay with our business because of the sanctions. I’ve spent a lot of time with our new owners aligning our thoughts. It’s been challenging and demanding time-wise – there are only 24 hours in my day, just like in yours.”