Assistant manager Osian Roberts was pleased with the state of his Crystal Palace players after a comfortable 3-0 win over QPR at Loftus Road on Saturday.

The majority of Patrick Vieira's squad have been on tour in Australia, but some key players were left behind to "catch up on training", with Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha (twice) both on target in west London.

"It’s important that players, as many as possible, got 90 minutes, which they did, and that intensity was returning to our game at the level we expect," Roberts told the club website, external.

"We’ve been in for four weeks now. It’s time, getting into that fourth week, that we saw the fruit of the hard work that’s taken place for the last few weeks.

"I was hoping we could get really good output from the players - both physically and in terms of technically and tactically, starting to get into a rhythm. And we got that for the majority of the game."

The full Palace squad will reunite this week for a final pre-season friendly against Montpellier at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Eagles then kick off their Premier League season at home against Arsenal on Friday, 5 August.