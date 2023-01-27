Gordon has everyone 'fully behind him' - Clark

Hearts keeper Zander Clark has paid tribute to Craig Gordon after the captain posted a video of himself in the gym, just a month after he suffered a double leg break against Dundee United.

“That’s the mentality the big man’s got," Clark said. "It’s great to see.

"If you could have picked one person in football to come back from that, it would be the big man.

"We’re obviously delighted to see him back in the gym so early. He’s got everybody at the club fully behind him."

With Gordon out, Clark has come into the side amid a run of form that has solidified Hearts' status as Scotland's third best side.

“It’s been enjoyable to get in and play games," Clark said. “We’re on a good run. We weren’t at our best [against Hibs], but we still won the game 3-0, which is pleasing.

"We’re showing that we can do that defensive side. Livingston are going well in the league as well, so we know it’ll be a difficult game this weekend, but one we’re looking forward to.”

When asked about his chances of a first Scotland cap, with Gordon injured and David Marshall having retired from internationals, Clark was cautiously optimistic.

“There’s a space opened up," he said. "Being back playing gives me a chance, and hopefully it gives the manager something to think about."