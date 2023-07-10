Juventus have told Chelsea they can have Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, for 25m euros (£21.4m) plus their Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. (Corriere dello Sport, via Football London, external)

However, Lukaku, 30, is willing to take a £1m-per-year pay cut in order to make a permanent return to Inter Milan after his loan spell.(Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Chelsea have told Inter of Juventus' interest in Lukaku in an attempt to drive up the price, which has angered Juve. (Tuttosport, via Mirror, external)

USA legend Landon Donovan has criticised Chelsea's American winger Christian Pulisic, 24, for choosing to join AC Milan over a move to MLS. (Fox Sports, via Football Transfers, external)

Brazil defender Thiago Silva, 38, spoke to Roma's Paulo Dybala at the British Grand Prix and asked the Argentina forward, 29, about reports of him joining Chelsea. (Sky Sport Italia, via Metro, external)

