More Jambos on European Tour?

Everyone likes a bit of crossover between sports, don't they?

Well, there might just be a new Jambo on the golfing circuit... if his caddy can convert him.

2021 Scottish Open champion Min Woo Lee is in a budding relationship with Hearts-supporting caddy, Stuart Davidson.

The partnership began 10 months ago after a successful innings at Wentworth where the Australian shot low on "the best round of my life".

The pair are kicking about The Renaissance Club down in North Berwick this weekend and is sounds like Davidson might just be telling a tale or two of some of the maroon magic not too far from them.

"[Stuart] loves his Hearts," the 24-year-old who plays on the European Tour said.

"He hasn’t converted me, but he has given me a jersey... I wear it now and then.

“He’s a diehard fan and went to the pre-season game [against Dunfermline] at the weekend. I missed out on that one, but I’d love to go.”