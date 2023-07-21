St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has hinted that Stav Nahmani will make his first appearance for the club against Arboath on Saturday, having arrived from Maccabi Haifa earlier this week.

“He certainly won’t start the game, he has not played competitively for eight or nine weeks now.” Robinson added.

“He has had three or four days’ training now so hopefully the game allows us to get some competitive minutes for him and we have arranged a couple of games for the week after the cup finishes.

“There are a few forward players who need some game time. We are asking a lot of the forward players who have come in, we have to get them up to speed very quickly.

“We looked like a team finding our way and hopefully another week of training and coaching and fitness will show on Saturday.”

Robinson also indicated that the club are close to bringing in another striker on loan.

“Last week there were a lot of balls going into the box and a lot of chances and we didn’t take them,” he said. “We need more options in the forward area.

“We have brought Stav in, he is a young boy with lots of pace and he is a very, very good finisher.

“And we want to bring one more in. I will know more later but it’s something we are relatively confident on. It would be a loan. We want someone in until Christmas before Jonah (Ayunga) is fully fit again.

“I would imagine that’s my squad set if I get another striker in but you never know. If bids come in, you have to be able to react.”