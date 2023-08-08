Servette boss braced for 'big reaction' from Rangers

Servette manager Rene Weiler expects a "big reaction" from Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday, following the hosts' surprise loss away to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Swiss side are in Glasgow for the first leg of a Champions League third round qualifier.

The visitors are without Jeremy Frick, Keigo Tsunemoto, Theo Magnin, Miroslav Stevanovic, Alexis Antunes, Alexander Lyng and Enzo Crivelli through either injury or suspension.

And Gael Ondoua has been left behind after a visa problem. The Cameroon midfielder is a Russian citizen.

A club statement on Ondoua's enforced absence said Servette "deplore this situation" but Weiler insisted: "I want to focus on the players who are capable of playing.

"It’s a big challenge. They’re a very good club with a lot of tradition and success and it’s just a year ago they reached the final of the Europa League.

"It will be quite hard especially because they lost their first game so we expect a big reaction at home. We have to deliver an excellent performance when you’re playing a game like this."