Fulham 3-2 Brentford: Analysis

Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Brentford had started the season brilliantly and found themselves in fourth place after beating Manchester United in their previous game.

They made the short trip to Craven Cottage in confident mood but their resolve was quickly tested as they conceded twice in the opening 20 minutes.

Brentford's spirit after going behind, which they also showed to secure a point from a losing position against Leicester on the opening day, will please Thomas Frank.

They looked on course to recover again at Craven Cottage as Ivan Toney fired an equaliser but the impressive David Raya could not keep out Aleksandar Mitrovic's late header.