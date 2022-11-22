Michael Beale is the leading candidate for the managerial vacancy at Rangers and the QPR boss is interested in a return to Ibrox, while R's director of football Les Ferdinand says he would not be happy to lose the 42-year-old but "only wants people who want to be here". (Daily Record), external

Michael Beale will go head-to-head with a carefully selected list of candidates in order to land the Rangers job. (Daily Record), external

Any Rangers move for Michael Beale would come with the condition he works alongside a Scottish assistant, which could mean a return to Ibrox for former midfielder Kevin Thomson. (Scottish Sun), external

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche is interested in speaking to Rangers about their vacant managerial post after they sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Football Insider), external

Swiss coach Gerard Seoane, recently sacked by Bayer Leverkusen, is being linked with Rangers and is now the third favourite with some bookies behind Sean Dyche and Michael Beale. (Daily Express), external

Kevin Muscat could be a frontrunner for the Rangers job, according to former Ibrox team-mate Alex Rae. (Daily Express), external

Rangers need to choose someone with "vast experience of the Scottish game," says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers made the right decision by sacking Giovanni van Bronckhorst, says former Ibrox winger Brian Laudrup, who reckons the next two transfer windows will be among the most important in the club's history. (Daily Mail), external

Former Ibrox forward Greg Stewart has told Rangers not to waste another minute after urging his old side make their move for Michael Beale. (Daily Record), external

Barak Bakhar will analyse his managerial position at Maccabi Haifa in the summer - which all but rules him out of the running to become Rangers' new manager. (Football Scotland), external