Luton Town have released their away shirt for 2023-24, accompanying the signing of Ryan Giles from Wolves.

Hatters fans can look forward to their team sporting a white shirt with an orange stripe, complementing their orange home choice strip.

The club said: "The media team had a dream. To once – just once – try and announce a new signing in a new shirt.

"And today, that dream became a reality as Ryan Giles arrived from Wolves and, especially for you, we were able to dress him smartly in our beautiful white away colours that will grace the likes of Old Trafford and Anfield in the Premier League this season."