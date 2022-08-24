Steven Gerrard says Tuesday's 4-1 win over Bolton in the Carabao Cup will give his players the lift they need to kick on in the Premier League.

"You are always looking for the right reaction and response," said Gerrard, who has seen his side win one of their three Premier League games this season.

"The players and I know that the performance and result at the weekend were not good enough.

"We set them a challenge to qualify for the next round and put themselves in the best possible place for West Ham.

"That is a huge game for us now at the weekend but we can go there now with a bit more confidence and belief.

"We're at home with our fans behind us and if we manage to achieve what we want to achieve, it will settle a few things down.

"We expected Bolton to be extremely motivated.

"We knew they would come out of the blocks really fast but I always believe in the quality we have got. We knew we would have big moments and 4-1 was a good reaction."