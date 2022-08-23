Manchester City have been training in Spain before Wednesday's charity game against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

All money raised from ticket sales will go towards research for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), after Juan Carlos Unzue, former Barca player, coach and friend of Pep Guardiola, was diagnosed with the illness in 2020.

ALS is an incurable neurodegenerative disease that sees patients suffer a progressive loss of function, with their life prognosis shortened by four to six years.

Guardiola said the warm weather training is a good opportunity for his players to charge their batteries before the resumption of the Champions League.

"Sometimes a change is good," he said.

"It is the last time we have a long week, and then every three days we have a game."