'Excellent' Spurs the benchmark - Van Bronckhorst

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was pleased with the way Rangers competed against a Champions League-level opponent in Saturday's friendly with Tottenham.

Spurs fought back to win 2-1 at Ibrox through a second-half Harry Kane double after new signing Antonio Colak gave the hosts the lead.

Despite the result, Van Bronckhorst was encouraged by the way his team, who are bidding to join the Londoners in the Champions League group stage, stood up to the challenge a week before they kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign away to Livingston.

"It was a very good game against an excellent opponent," he told Rangers TV.

"You want to play against teams at this level to make sure you are ready. We started really well and I think we were both playing good football, with quick passing movements.

"In the second half we made some mistakes and against these kind of teams they will punish you. That, for me, is good because we need to be at the top of our game against Livingston."

Rangers, who reached the Europa League final last term, meet Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round of the Champions League and Van Bronckhorst feels their Spurs test will stand them in good stead if they make it to the group stage.

"We know this is the level you face when you are in the Champions League," he added. "Harry Kane, Son (Heung-min), those players are top level in the world.

"You could see that today. You could see when they went off the Rangers fans applauded them as well because we all recognise the talent they have."