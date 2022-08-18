'City's stance on Silva hasn't changed'
There are reports once again linking Bernardo Silva with a move to Barcelona, however BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay says there has been no change from Manchester City's point of view.
Stance on Bernardo hasn't changed from City. Will take a very high (ridiculous) offer to shift the player away from the club. Seeing as that's very unlikely - he's a City player. #ManCity #MCFC— Mike Minay (@MikeMinay) August 18, 2022
