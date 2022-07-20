Pep Guardiola is pleased with how Manchester City's new signings have integrated into his title-winning squad.

City have strengthened with the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega, and Guardiola feels they bring a positive energy to the dressing room.

"The first impressions of Julian, Kalvin, Erling, and Stefan were really good – they seem like good people," he told City's official website, external.

"Having good vibes in the locker room is more important than tactics."

City are in Houston and get their pre-season campaign under way later against Club America (kick-off 01:30 BST on Thursday).

"It is to restart the engine in our work," Guardiola added. "We still have absences here and players who could not travel.

"Step by step, we will feel better. We are a little away from our best."