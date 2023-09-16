Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Afro-pop star Midas the Jagaban, who supports Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 2-3

Manchester United have not got started yet, and this is going to be another difficult test for them.

Brighton won at Old Trafford at the start of last season and they will believe they can repeat that result. They certainly won't change the way they play, and they won't fear Manchester United either.

There is a lot of noise about United defender Harry Maguire at the moment, and I don't think England manager Gareth Southgate helped the situation when he spoke about the criticism Maguire has received.

Yes, Southgate was backing his player but, by doing so, he has added fuel to the fire in the debate about his situation at Old Trafford.

Maybe this is the game where United find their feet - we know they can counter-attack really well, and the way Brighton play might suit them.

But I just don't see it. Surely with United being at home, they have to go after Brighton, rather than sitting back and trying to beat them on the break that way?

If United play the way I am expecting them to, that would play into Brighton's hands.

Ewan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck are both injury doubts for Brighton but I think we will see an open game with plenty of goals, and I have a feeling the Seagulls will edge it.

Midas the Jagaban's prediction: 2-0

