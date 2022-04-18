Defender Ibrahima Konate and foward Sadio Mane make it into Garth Crooks' team of the week after the pair helped Liverpool secure an FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

Konate: Three goals in three games tells you all you need to know about the form and attacking prowess of Konate. While everyone is watching Virgil van Dijk on set-pieces, Konate has been cleaning up. The Frenchman has been outstanding in recent games and adds a dangerous element in attack for Liverpool in dead-ball situations.

Mane: The 3-0 half-time scoreline didn't tell the whole story in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final - it could have been much worse. Mane, who it would appear seems to be the player most Liverpool fans would have sacrificed for the return of the in-form Roberto Firmino, was absolutely outstanding.

