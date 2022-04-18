Shaun Maloney claims he knows precisely what is needed to make Hibernian a "lot, lot better" after two consecutive defeats by city rivals Heart of Midlothian ruined their season's ambitions and hopes of European football next term.

Maloney was far more satisfied with his side's display in Saturday's 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat than their 3-1 Premiership reverse at Tynecastle seven days earlier.

"I know exactly where the team are, where the squad are," he said. "I know exactly what we need to compete with Hearts.

"What you saw on Saturday was, in my opinion, a more dominant performance. What Hearts have, and you have got to give them credit, is a very strong squad - they have a lot of experience at this level and at higher levels.

"We have got a bit to go - and that's my job - but literally since 1 February, that's been on my mind."

Hibs have only won six of 19 games since Maloney took over after Jack Ross' sacking in December.

"I think the last three or four months there have been signs of progress," the manager insisted. "There have been moments where it feels like that progress has stalled. This doesn't feel like that at all.

"This was by far the best performance I have had."