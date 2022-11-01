Money talks - that's why I'm happy to give Celtic three stands

B﻿y Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

They were better than us and won, simple as.

Celtic's budget is 10 times ours, at least, and for the first time ever Livi fans can say about an opponent ‘they play Real Madrid’ whose budget is 10 times that of Celtic. Which is just the way football is these days - money talks.

That’s why I am happy to see three full stands of paying customers at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Some clubs have backed off from letting the Old Firm fill their stadium but the economics of it are too strong not to do it in my book. This game alone probably pays two players’ salaries at Livi so it’s not to be sniffed at.

Having sat in an empty stadium more often than I care to remember, I love it when either of the Glasgow giants come to town. There’s always a great atmosphere and vibrancy with all the colour and noise. I think it’s helped us get results in the past too.

Sadly we only banked the money and not the points but Old Firm games don’t define your season. If you get anything it’s a bonus that even Fred Goodwin would be happy with.