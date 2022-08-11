Crystal Palace have signed academy player Kofi Balmer from Larne FC on a one year deal.

The 21-year-old defender made over 40 appearances across all competitions last season and has also made 17 appearances at international level for Northern Ireland Under-19s and Under-21s.

After signing the deal, Balmer said: "It's surreal. I feel amazing. It's every boy's dream to play football professionally, but to come to a club like Crystal Palace with all the top quality facilities – I couldn't have asked for anything better."