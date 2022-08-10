Malik Tillman dedicated his tie-winning goal against Union Saint Gilloise to Rangers' home crowd following Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League third qualifying round second leg at Ibrox. (Sun), external

Union SG boss Karel Garaets was surprised a second yellow card for Rangers' James Sands was overturned at Ibrox when the aggregate score was 2-2. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Garaets believes the Belgian side lost the tie last week as "it was only 2-0" to his side after the first leg. (Record), external

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst singled out midfielder John Lundstram for praise following Tuesday's 3-0 win. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Van Bronckhorst is looking forward to coming up against his former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy, the PSV Eindhoven boss, in the Champions League play-off round. (Herald - subscription required), external

The Rangers manager insists cannot afford to give PSV the same head start as Union SG. (Record), external

PSV will visit Rangers in Tuesday's first leg. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

Rangers will earn £4.22m for reaching the play-off round. (Herald - subscription required), external