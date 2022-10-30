A﻿ndy Campbell, BBC Scotland

After leading Rangers until stoppage time last week, Livingston were prepared to wait for their moments in attack in the hope of keeping Celtic at bay at the other end.

Joel Nouble was tasked with holding the ball up and drawing Cameron Carter-Vickers into a contest. It yielded fruit with free-kicks won and an eventual yellow card for Carter-Vickers.

However, an early Nouble chance, Stephen Kelly's low shot into the arms of Joe Hart and Jason Holt's poor touch at the crucial moment was as much as they could muster in the final third.